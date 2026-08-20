Venkatesh-Kalyan Ram's next titled 'January 12 Vidudala', film to release on this date

Directed by Anil Ravipudi, the film has been titled 'January 12 Vidudala' and will hit theatres on January 12, 2027, during the Sankranthi festive period.

The title was announced through a fun video featuring the lead cast. The video also pays tribute to late filmmaker EVV Satyanarayana and includes a reference to his popular comedy 'Appula Appa Rao.'

In the video, the actors ask Ravipudi about the name of the film. When he says "January 12 Vidudala", they assume he is talking about the release date. Ravipudi then reveals that January 12 Vidudala is actually the title of the film.