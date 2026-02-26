Venkat Prabhu's hilarious response to fan pointing out faux pas in his superhit film 'Saroja' breaks Internet

Accepting the goof-up, ace director Venkat Prabhu responded to the tweet with a gif of comedian Senthil flashing a sheepish grin. The person who pointed out the faux pas responded by posting another gif of actor Goundamani giving Senthil a scornful look.

The hilarious interaction between the director and the social media user left other users amused, with several people going on to respond to the light-hearted conversation.