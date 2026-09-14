Venkat Prabhu: Vaibhav-starrer Tat Twam Assi's filming completed

CHENNAI: Ace director Venkat Prabhu, who is also the creative producer of director Vishnu Sasi Shankar's devotional action thriller 'Tat Twam Assi', has now dropped an important update of the film on the happy occasion of Vinayakar Chathurthi.

Venkat Prabhu on Monday disclosed that shooting for their film had been completed and that post production work had now commenced. Taking to his X timeline to share the update, Venkat Prabhu wrote, "Happy Vinayagar Chaturthi!🙏🏼 Filming Completed. Post-Production Commenced. Film Releasing Soon! On this auspicious day, along with Lord Ayyappa's brother, Lord Ganesha, I am proud to reveal the Creators of our Theatrical Feature Film, TAT TWAM ASSI! #TatTwamAssi #FeatureFilm #ReleasingSoon #TantraFilms #HappyVinayagarChaturthi."

For the unaware, director Vishnu Sasi Shankar, who is directing this film, is best known for having made the Malayalam blockbuster 'Malikappuram'. 'Tat Twam Assi', which has been produced by Tantra Films, has triggered huge expectations among audiences ever since its announcement.