Venkat Prabhu shares Padayappa dialogue in support of Vijay

CHENNAI: Director Venkat Prabhu on Wednesday shared a message in support of C Joseph Vijay and the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam amid ongoing discussions over government formation in Tamil Nadu.
Sharing a dialogue from the film Padayappa on X, Venkat Prabhu wrote, “God tests the good, but He never forsakes them!!! Good things will happen... Let's stay confident.”
The post came amid intense political speculation after the Assembly election results, in which TVK emerged as the single largest party with 108 seats, falling short of the majority mark required to form the government on its own.
Rumours had spread on social media on Tuesday night claiming that the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam was exploring the possibility of forming the government with support from the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, following uncertainty over TVK securing enough support from other parties.
The speculation gained attention after both parties held separate meetings on Tuesday. There were also discussions in political circles following Rajinikanth meeting M K Stalin.
However, no official confirmation was issued by either party regarding any possible arrangement.
TVK is currently engaged in efforts to secure support from other MLAs to prove its majority in the Assembly.