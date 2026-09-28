Venkat Prabhu on his film with Sivakarthikeyan not taking off: No hard feelings!

Taking to his X timeline to pen a lengthy clarification in the wake of an interview given by his father, music director, director and actor Gangai Amaren, Venkat Prabhu, looking to defend his father, said, "SK (Sivakarthikeyan) is always a dear friend/brother to me. A lot of speculations and controversies are going around. As a father, when a film involving your own son gets delayed, the frustration is natural. He probably doesn’t know the complete picture, and I can’t blame him for that."

The ace director went on to say, "I’m a very quiet person when it comes to my work and don’t discuss my professional matters in detail with anyone, including him. The project couldn’t take off due to various reasons. That’s it. No hard feelings. If the time comes and a good script comes my way, I would love to work with SK again."

"So please, let’s put a full stop to all this," Venkat Prabhu said and added, "I’m busy with my next. My best wishes to my brother’s Seyon."