Venkat Prabhu after watching Ajith Kumar race: I was awe-struck

In a video clip, which is now viral on social media, Venkat Prabhu said, "I wanted to share something which I saw in person with you guys. I recently watched a race at the Yas Marina tracks in Abu Dhabi. Ajith sir participated in that race along with his team."

The ace director then went on to say, "Basically, I have watched a lot of races. I have even watched F1 in Singapore. I have watched it from a distance." However, the director pointed out that it was only recently that for the first time, he had watched a race in which someone he know was participating in it. "When we watch a race in which someone we know is participating, the excitement is much more and along with it, you also experience more fear," Venkat Prabhu disclosed. "I was able to see how the team behind this works.

When the vehicle stops for a tyre change, they check gas and other aspects. They do it in a matter of 15 to 17 seconds. In F1, the tyres are changed. But in this race, the drivers too change. The time taken for one driver to come out and another driver to take his place is astounding. It is not like our normal car, where one can come out of a door. It has to be through a window. I was awe-struck watch Ajith sir do all that," he explained.