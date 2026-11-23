CHENNAI: The makers of Navoria have announced that the film will hit theatres on December 18, following the recent release of its teaser. Directed by Chimbudeven, the film stars Vemal in the lead role, alongside Ann Sheetal and Aari Arujunan.
The release date was revealed on Monday through a series of character posters featuring the principal cast. Vemal appears as Adhi, Ann Sheetal as Abi and Aari as Gowthama Rajarajan.
Produced by TPC Dream House and Chimbudeven Entertainment, the film also features Vadivukkarasi, Balaji Sakthivel, Bala Saravanan, Nizhalgal Ravi and Appu Kutty in important roles.
D Imman has composed the music, marking his first collaboration with Chimbudeven.
M Sukumar has handled the cinematography, Sreejith Sarang is the editor and Silva is in charge of the stunt choreography. Navoria also marks the first collaboration between Vemal and Chimbudeven, making the film an interesting addition to their respective filmographies.