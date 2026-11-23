The release date was revealed on Monday through a series of character posters featuring the principal cast. Vemal appears as Adhi, Ann Sheetal as Abi and Aari as Gowthama Rajarajan.

Produced by TPC Dream House and Chimbudeven Entertainment, the film also features Vadivukkarasi, Balaji Sakthivel, Bala Saravanan, Nizhalgal Ravi and Appu Kutty in important roles.

D Imman has composed the music, marking his first collaboration with Chimbudeven.