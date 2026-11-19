Produced by Thirukkumaran Kathirvel under the banner of TPC Dream House, with Chimbudeven Entertainment as co-producer, the film brings Vemal and Chimbudeven together for the first time. Ann Sheetal plays the female lead.

The film also features Aari Arujunan, Thambi Ramaiah, Bala Saravanan, Nizhalgal Ravi, Balaji Sakthivel, Mansoor Ali Khan, Kasthuri and Appukutty in pivotal roles.

Navoria is said to be the biggest-budget film in Vemal’s career. The actor is hopeful that the project will mark a major turning point in his journey.

The film has music by D Imman, cinematography by M Sukumar.The makers are expected to announce details of the teaser, trailer and audio launch soon. The exact December release date is yet to be announced.

The first-look announcement confirms the December release window, but no specific date has been announced yet.