'Veezha Veera' from Dhanush, Mammootty's 'Om' released

Wunderbar Films, the production house which is producing the film, took to its X timeline to share the link to the just released single. It wrote, "

You hear it. You feel it. The power of #OM, the new anthem for

@dhanushkraja. Veezha Veera, second single from #OM out now."

The peppy, foot-tapping single, which has lyrics by Arun Srinivasan, has been set to tune by Sai Abhyankkar and rendered by Tippu and Sai Abhyankkar.

The will now hit screens on November 20 this year, its makers announced on Friday.