Vedhika reveals the simple secret behind her flawless skin

CHENNAI: Be it films or social media posts, apart from her power-packed performance and her surfboard physique, Vedhika’s glowing skin too has a fan following.
Indoors or outdoors, she glows even in minimal lighting conditions.
Today, we bring to our readers the non-negotiables of the actor’s skin care routine she swears by. “I do very few but important things,” she says.
“Something I do often is to moisturise my skin. This would be my number one go-to skin care essential. I would also suggest this to anyone. Also, before moisturising, I use niacinamide or peptum serum,” she adds.
Niacinamide helps in strengthening the skin barrier and also produces collagen to improve skin firmness.
Vedhika says that lip balm too is important. “Apart from that I have just started using retinol, and I am trying to be more consistent with it.”
Above all this, Vedhika strongly recommends a good amount of sleep. “Nothing like a good sleep helps in having good skin naturally.
Even for all these products-- be it your serum or your sunscreen to work and not crack on your skin, sleep is the most essential product, I would recommend,” the actor strongly recommends.