Vedhika reveals the simple secret behind her flawless skin

Indoors or outdoors, she glows even in minimal lighting conditions.

Today, we bring to our readers the non-negotiables of the actor’s skin care routine she swears by. “I do very few but important things,” she says.

“Something I do often is to moisturise my skin. This would be my number one go-to skin care essential. I would also suggest this to anyone. Also, before moisturising, I use niacinamide or peptum serum,” she adds.