Varun Tej-starrer Bhari first look unveiled

The story of the film, which seems to have been set at a time when the usage of Rs 1000 notes was prevalent, has been penned by Venkat Subhash Cheerla, Utham Lekkala, Ranjith Marreddy and Vickey. Anudeep Dev is composing the music, while Danush Bhaskar is handling the camera. Anwar Ali is the editor for Bhari.