Varun Tej-starrer Bhari first look unveiled

CHENNAI: The makers of director Yadhu Vamsee’s next film Bhari, featuring actor Varun Tej Konidela in the lead, on Saturday released the first look of the film, along with a special motion poster.
The motion poster hints that the film will be a rural sports drama, revolving around volleyball. Produced by Niharika Konidela, under the banner Pink Elephant Pictures, the film officially went on floors on Saturday with a traditional pooja ceremony in Hyderabad. Pawan Kalyan was the chief guest at the event.
The story of the film, which seems to have been set at a time when the usage of Rs 1000 notes was prevalent, has been penned by Venkat Subhash Cheerla, Utham Lekkala, Ranjith Marreddy and Vickey. Anudeep Dev is composing the music, while Danush Bhaskar is handling the camera. Anwar Ali is the editor for Bhari.
Details about the other cast members are kept under wraps and will be revealed by the makers in the coming days.