Varun Tej exudes effortless elegance in Matka

CHENNAI: Actor Varun Tej’s upcoming action entertainer Matka, which is in the last leg of shooting, the makers have stunned the audience with the second look of the actor.

Currently, the team is filming a very crucial and intense action episode involving Varun Tej and the fighters. Directed by Karuna Kumar and produced by Dr Vijender Reddy Teegala and Rajani Thalluri under Vyra Entertainments and SRT Entertainment banners, the makers of Matka have also announced the film's release date. The movie will hit theaters on November 14, just ahead of karthika purnima.

Varun Tej exudes effortless elegance in the poster in retro avatar in a suit, as he walks down the stairs with a cigarette in his mouth.

Karuna Kumar penned a powerful script and chose a period backdrop for the movie set across 24 years from 1958 to 1982. Varun Tej will be seen in four distinct avatars.

Meenakshi Chaudhry and Nora Fatehi will star opposite Varun Tej in the film. Actors Naveen Chandra, Ajay Ghosh, Kannada Kishore, Ravindra Vijay and others will be seen in prominent roles.

Matka will have its music scored by GV Prakash Kumar and the cinematography handled by A Kishore Kumar. Karthika Srinivas R is the editor of the movie.

With the release date now confirmed, the makers have promised to come up with regular updates.