Varun takes parenting tips from Atlee on how to put baby to sleep

MUMBAI: Actor Varun Dhawan, who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film “Baby John”, turned to his producer Atlee for parenting tips on how to put his newborn daughter to sleep.

Varun took to Instagram, where she shared a clip of getting a video call from Atlee and discussing the release of “Baby John.”

In the video, Varun, who is seen holding on the a milk bottle, picks up the call and says: “

Hello Baby John Hi Sir, 25th December Sir Christmas release.”

To which Atlee replies: “Sir Baby John I am super excited”

Varun shares that he is “pumped up” and then asks Atlee to hold on to the call as he runs away for a brief moment. He then comes back with a diaper bag.

Varun said: “Sir I can go shooting 2 days 2 nights without sleeping but putting the baby to sleep is tough sir. Sir, you are also a father, help me now.

Atlee replied that he is playing a song to put his son Mir to sleep for the last one year.

“Awesome. It's my favourite song Sir. Can you give me the song Sir now?” said Varun.

Atlee said that the song will be released on Saturday.

“But I need to be released now Sir. It's coming to you,” Varun concluded.

In a joint post, Atlee and Varun wrote as the caption: “Father duties just got a whole lot easier with Pikley Pom! Big love to the genius @atlee47 and our @MusicThaman for creating magic yet again P.S. Pretty sure I’m enjoying it more than the kids. #ParentingPerks #PikleyPom #BabyJohnGrooves #BabyJohn.”

This is Varun’s first film as a lead after he and his wife Natasha welcomed a baby girl named Lara in June this year. Earlier, he was seen in a cameo appearance in the Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao-starrer blockbuster ‘Stree 2’.

Recently, Varun danced in front of the iconic Taj Hotel in Colaba area of Mumbai.

The actor took to his Instagram, and shared a video in which he can be seen doing the hook step of the song ‘Nain Mattaka’ from ‘Baby John’ in front of the Taj Hotel.

He wrote in the caption, “Kya app ne kabhi iconic jagah pe dance kiya hain #nainmattaka Outside the Taj mumbai. Good vibez only . #babyjohn ki Christmas (sic)”.

‘Baby John’ also stars Keerthy Suresh, Wamiqa Gabbi and Jackie Shroff. It is directed by Kalees. The film is an adaptation of the 2016 Tamil film ‘Theri’ directed by Atlee of ‘Jawan’ fame.

The film was officially announced in July 2023 under the tentative title ‘VD18’, as it is Varun's 18th film as the leading actor, and the official title was revealed in February 2024.

The film has music composed by Thaman S, cinematography handled by Kiran Koushik and editing by Ruben.

Produced by Jio Studios, Cine1 Studios and A for Apple Productions, the film is scheduled to be released on December 25, 2024.