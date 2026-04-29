Varun Dhawan's 'Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai' to release on June 5 after Yash's 'Toxic' is postponed

The family entertainer had seen its release date shift multiple times. It was originally scheduled for June 5, before being moved to June 12 to avoid a box-office clash with "Toxic" and later advanced to May 22.



With the makers of "Toxic" announcing on Wednesday that the film will no longer release on June 4, the producers of "Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai" decided to move back to the original date.