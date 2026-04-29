Varun Dhawan's 'Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai' to release on June 5 after Yash's 'Toxic' is postponed

MUMBAI: Actor Varun Dhawan's new movie "Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai" has reclaimed its release date of June 5 after the postponement of Kannada superstar Yash's "Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups".
The family entertainer had seen its release date shift multiple times. It was originally scheduled for June 5, before being moved to June 12 to avoid a box-office clash with "Toxic" and later advanced to May 22.
With the makers of "Toxic" announcing on Wednesday that the film will no longer release on June 4, the producers of "Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai" decided to move back to the original date.
Varun took to social media to announce the revision and thanked Yash and producer Dinesh Vijan for their cooperation.
Vijan's "Cocktail 2", starring Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna, had also been rescheduled as part of the same calendar reset and will now release on June 19.
"Thankful to @thenameisyash and @maddockfilms for helping us reset the calendar as our film 'Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai' will now release on its original date. The first film to release post IPL," Varun wrote.
Directed by his father David Dhawan and produced by Tips Films Ltd and co-produced by Maximillian Films, the film also stars Mrunal Thakur and Pooja Hegde in lead roles.