Varun Dhawan to lead YRF's first-ever horror film, directed by Abhay Pannu: Sources

The film will be directed by Abhay Pannu, best known for 'Rocket Boys'. Pannu has also written the screenplay. The project is scheduled to go on floors later this year. An industry source confirmed Varun Dhawan's casting, saying, "Varun has come on board as the lead for YRF's first horror film."

The source added, "Yash Raj Films is entering the horror genre for the first time with a feature film directed by Abhay Pannu, strategically championed by Akshaye Widhani (Chief Executive Officer of Yash Raj Films), and now headlined by Varun Dhawan as the lead. YRF has made films across almost every genre except horror. Come 2027, and the banner will finally step into this genre."