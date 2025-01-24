Varun Dhawan says 'my ride or die' to Natasha Dalal on their anniversary

MUMBAI: One of the most adored couples in B-town, Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal are celebrating another year of togetherness. Wishing his better half on their anniversary, the 'October' actor dropped a few unseen pictures from their holidays on social media.

In the first pic dropped on Instagram, Varun and Natasha can be seen getting all cozy with their furry friend Angel. This was followed by a photo of the lovebirds on the beach. The last snap on the post was of these two locking lips amidst a beautiful background. Varun's latest Insta post was captioned, "my ride or die I promise to take u on a holiday next anniversary".

For those who do not know, Varun and Natasha are childhood sweethearts. They met during school days as both of them went to the Maneckji Cooper School in Mumbai. The 'Badlapur' actor fell in love with Natasha on the basketball court during lunch break at school. Varun proposed to Natasha Dalal several times, however, she refused to accept his proposals, before finally saying yes. Varun kept his love life a secret before finally confessing about his relationship with Natasha on Karan Johar's chat show, "Koffee With Karan", in 2018. The couple tied the knot in a lavish wedding on 24th January 2021 after a long courtship. The lovebirds welcomed their first child, a baby girl, Lara on 3rd June 2024.

On the work front, Varun is presently working on Anurag Singh's highly-awaited "Border 2". Aside from him, Sunny Deol, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty will also be seen essaying crucial roles in the sequel. The first leg of the filming is taking place in Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh. "Border 2" is expected to be released on Republic Day in 2026.

Furthermore, Varun will also be sharing the screen with Janhvi Kapoor in "Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari". The project is likely to reach the audience by April 2025.