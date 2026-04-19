Varun Dhawan reveals he was nervous to dance in front of Salman Khan in 'Vyah Karwado Ji'

Featuring Varun and Mrunal Thakur, "Vyah Karwado Ji" has been crooned by Mika Singh and Asees Kaur, with Vayu providing the lyrics.

Talking about the upbeat number, Mika said, “Yeh gaana full-on shaadi vibes hai! It has that desi masti and energy that makes every celebration bigger.”

Asees Kaur added, “Wedding songs are such a special reward for any artist; you become a part of people’s happiest memories. I had so much fun recording this with Mika Ji, excited to bring another wedding banger this year, especially my second one with Varun Dhawan.”

"Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai" is being directed by David Dhawan. The highly talked about laughter ride enjoys an ensemble cast with Mouni Roy, Chunky Panday, Maniesh Paul, Jimmy Shergill, Rakesh Bedi, and Ali Asgar in prominent roles, along with others.