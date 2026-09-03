Varun Dhawan gets his hands dirty as he says ‘kheti shuru’

Varun took to his Instagram, where he shared a string of images where he was seen planting rice and wielding a shovel as he got hands-on with agricultural work.

Taking to the caption section, he simply wrote: “Kheti shuru.”

Talking about acting, Varun’s latest release was Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, a romantic comedy film directed by David Dhawan. The film also stars Mrunal Thakur and Pooja Hegde in the lead roles, alongside Maniesh Paul, Chunky Panday, Jimmy Sheirgill and Mouni Roy in the supporting roles. The film is intended to be David Dhawan's final directorial film.