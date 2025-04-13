Varun Dhawan celebrates 'October' turning 7: 'A tale that whispers through silence & stillness'

MUMBAI: Varun Dhawan gave one of the most memorable performances of his career in the 2018 drama, "October".

He left everyone awestruck as he brought to life the pain and confusion of Danish Walia - a hotel management trainee who takes care of his comatose fellow intern Shiuli (Banita Sandhu) in an unconditional, and unconventional manner.

As the critically acclaimed drama completed 7 years of release on Sunday, Varun took to social media and dropped a video compilation of some crucial scenes of "October", along with the tagline - "It was never about the grand gestures just presence that made all the difference."

The clip was accompanied by a nostalgic note that read, "October...A tale that whispers through silence and stillness. It’s about the quiet kind of love that asks for nothing in return. A reminder that sometimes, the deepest bonds are born not out of words or moments shared, but in the silent hours of care, in standing by someone when no one else does. Love doesn’t always arrive with fireworks—sometimes, it lingers like a question… soft, patient, and unshakeably present."

The project featured Banita Sandhu as Shiuli, Gitanjali Rao as Shiuli's mother, Sahil Vedoliyaa as Dan's roommate, Ashish Ghosh as Dr. Ghosh, Isha Chaturvedi as a fellow intern of Dan and Shiuli, and Prateek Kapoor as the supervisor of the interns.

"October" reached the cinema halls on 13 April 2018, grossing more than ₹ 500 million worldwide. After the release, the filmmakers were accused of plagiarising from Sarika Mene's Marathi drama "Aarti – The Unknown Love Story".

After the Screenwriters Association reviewed the case, it did find a few similarities between the two films. However, it gave "October" a clean chit as the real-life events that likely inspired both these movies were not protected by copyright laws.

Up next, Varun is busy with father David Dhawan's "Hain Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai," alongside Pooja Hegde.



