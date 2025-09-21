Varsha Bharath's 'Bad Girl' to release in Hindi on September 26

CHENNAI: "Bad Girl", a coming-of-age drama Tamil film from Varsha Bharath, is set to release in theatres in Hindi on September 26.

Presented by acclaimed filmmakers Vetrimaaran and Anurag Kashyap, the film is distributed by Flip Films. Starring Anjali Sivaraman, it revolves around her character Ramya, a teenage girl navigating love and lust in Chennai, according to a press release.

Kashyap said Bharath made an excellent film. "When I first read it, it reminded me of how, as a young filmmaker, I wanted to tell bold stories, and Varsha has gone beyond all my expectations and made an excellent film out of it. She's a voice to watch out for, and we're happy to release the film in Hindi, as we know that it's a story that will relate to every girl growing up in the country," he said in the statement.

Bharath said she wanted to question the "very idea of labels" with her film."Through the film, I wanted to question the very idea of labels and how easily they are used to diminish women. For me, directing this as my debut has been both liberating and daunting, but the journey has been worth every step. I'm thrilled that the film will now speak to Hindi audiences, and I hope it connects with them in unexpected ways.

Having Anurag Kashyap and Vetrimaaran back the film is a rare privilege; their faith reminds me why it is important to take risks and stay true to one's vision," she said.Sivaraman added, "The role pushed me to confront a lot of questions about identity, freedom, and the judgments women face every day. It's not often that you get to inhabit a character who is unapologetically herself, even when the world refuses to accept her.

I'm truly excited that the film will now reach Hindi audiences - I believe its themes are universal, and I hope viewers see a bit of themselves in her journey." "Bad Girl" also marks the feature directorial debut for Bharath. Besides Sivaraman, the film features Shanthipriya and has music composed by Amit Trivedi. It was also screened at at the 54th International Film Festival Rotterdam, where it won the prestigious NETPAC award.