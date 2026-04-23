‘Varanasi’ starring Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra heads to Comic Con Experience Mexico

Adding to the buzz, Mahesh Babu’s powerful look as Rudhra, Prithviraj Sukumaran’s intense first look as Kumbha, and Priyanka Chopra Jonas’s commanding avatar as Mandakini from Varanasi have already been revealed, sending social media into a frenzy and fueling nationwide excitement. Even before its theatrical release in India and upcoming showcase at Comic Con Experience Mexico 2026, Varanasi has already begun creating waves globally.

Its first glimpse was unveiled at the Trailer Festival at Le Grand Rex, Europe’s largest screen, where it drew an electrifying response, with audiences erupting into applause, cheers, and whistles from the very first frame. With these striking glimpses raising expectations, anticipation has now reached fever pitch as audiences eagerly await this grand cinematic spectacle. The film is set to arrive in cinemas on April 7, 2027.