'Varanasi' makers treat with Mahesh Babu's first look as Rudhra on his birthday

Mahesh Babu was seen relaxing as he posed on a bamboo raft. In another photo, we could also see him standing amidst the wilderness looking at the vast landscape he was surrounded by.

Dropping the captivating first look on social media, Mahesh Babu captioned the post, "Fierce isn’t his only shade… RUDHRA in #Varanasi. @urstrulyMahesh (sic)."

SS Rajamouli also shared a heartfelt note for the birthday star, claiming that Rudra is someone born to fulfill a special purpose.

The 'RRR' maker wrote, "Rudhra was born to fulfil a purpose much larger than himself. He carries a destiny he did not ask for. He is witty, he is vulnerable, and he is fierce. That is what Mahesh brought to him. Anyone can play fierce. Very few can play fierce and fragile in the same breath (sic)."