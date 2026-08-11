'Varanasi' makers treat with Mahesh Babu's first look as Rudhra on his birthday

MUMBAI: As Tollywood heartthrob Mahesh Babu turned a year older on Sunday, the makers of his much-anticipated drama 'Varanasi' treated the movie buffs with his first look as Rudhra.
Mahesh Babu was seen relaxing as he posed on a bamboo raft. In another photo, we could also see him standing amidst the wilderness looking at the vast landscape he was surrounded by.
Dropping the captivating first look on social media, Mahesh Babu captioned the post, "Fierce isn’t his only shade… RUDHRA in #Varanasi. @urstrulyMahesh (sic)."
SS Rajamouli also shared a heartfelt note for the birthday star, claiming that Rudra is someone born to fulfill a special purpose.
The 'RRR' maker wrote, "Rudhra was born to fulfil a purpose much larger than himself. He carries a destiny he did not ask for. He is witty, he is vulnerable, and he is fierce. That is what Mahesh brought to him. Anyone can play fierce. Very few can play fierce and fragile in the same breath (sic)."
Sharing his experience of shooting 'Varanasi', he went on to add, "These frames are from our Africa schedule, and the land gave us something no set could. Shooting around Kilimanjaro and in the Masai Mara, I was stunned. There were mornings I felt even the 1.43:1 IMAX frame could not hold what was in front of us “
Mahesh Babu's 'Varanasi' co-stars Priyanka Chopra and Prithviraj Sukumaran wished him, saying, "Another trip around the Sun… before we travel across time. Happy Birthday Rudhra (Blue heart emoji)."
It must be noted that 80% of filming for 'Varanasi' has already been completed, including the major action sequences. The remaining portions of the action entertainer are being filmed in Hyderabad.
Written by V Vijayendra Prasad along with SSKanchi and produced by K L Narayana and SS Karthikeya under the banners of Sri Durga Arts and Showing Business, "Varanasi" is believed to share the tale of Rudhra (Played by Mahesh Babu) as the city of Varanasi faces the impending arrival of an asteroid.