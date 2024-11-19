Vanangaan to join Pongal race

CHENNAI: Marking actor Arun Vijay’s birthday on Tuesday, the makers of Vanangaan announced that the film will hit the screens on Pongal 2025, locking horns with Ajith’s Good Bad Ugly and Ram Charan-starrer Game Changer.

Helmed by Bala, initially the film was expected to release in July this year. Apart from Arun Vijay, the film also stars Roshni Prakash, Samuthirakani and Mysskin, among others.

On Monday, Arun Vijay penned a heartfelt note for the filmmaker after watching the film. He also mentioned that Vanangaan will be an important part in his film journey.

Suresh Kamatchi is backing the film. GV Prakash Kumar is composing the music, while RB Gurudhev handles the camera. Sathish Suriya is taking care of the cuts. Arun Vijay also has Retta Thala in his pipeline.