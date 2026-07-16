Vaibhav's 30th film titled 'Maaruvesham', an edge-of-the-seat murder mystery

Taking to his X timeline, Karthik Subbaraj, who released a title announcement motion poster, wrote, "Happy to Present the Official Title Announcement Motion Video of #Maaruvesham. Watch. Share. Celebrate. Best wishes @actor_vaibhav and the whole team."

Venkat Prabhu, for his part, wrote, "Presenting the Official Title Announcement Motion Video. #Maaruvesham."