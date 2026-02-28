'Vaazha 2' director Savin SA deserves every bit of what's about to come for him, says producer Vipin Das

The makers had announced in November last year that shooting for the eagerly awaited film, featuring Hashir, Alan, Ajin and Vijayan among others, had been completed.

Taking to his Instagram page, producer Vipin Das had said, "Finally after 115 Days…It’s a wrap for 'Vaazha II - Biopic of a Billion Bros!' As previously, we are introducing new talents and technicians along with seasoned actors you love to bring you the best. See you in theaters soon!!"

For the unaware, the first part of the franchise, 'Vaazha', which was directed by Anand Menen and which had featured Jagadheesh, Kottayam Nazeer, Azees Nedumangad, Noby Marcose, Siju Sunny, Amith Mohan Rajeswari, Jomon Jyothir, Anuraj O.B, Saafboi, Anshid Anu and Sruthi Manikandan, among others, had gone on to emerge a superhit. The simple, feel-good film, which had the tagline 'The biopic of a billion boys', struck a chord with audiences and emerged a big winner at the box office. Its success led the makers of the film to come up with another instalment, turning the film in to a franchise.