'Vaazha 2' cleared for release with U/A certificate

The makers had announced in November last year that shooting for the eagerly awaited film, featuring Hashir, Alan, Ajin and Vijayan among others, had been completed.

Taking to his Instagram page, producer Vipin Das had said, "Finally after 115 Days…It’s a wrap for 'Vaazha II - Biopic of a Billion Bros!' As previously, we are introducing new talents and technicians along with seasoned actors you love to bring you the best. See you in theaters soon!!"