Vaaya Ey Karasaami, elevation track for Dhanush from Kara

CHENNAI: Dhanush’s next film with director Vignesh Raja of Por Thozhil fame is hyping the expectations among the fans. Titled Kara, the first single, Vaaya Ey Karasaami, was released on Saturday.
Composed by GV Prakash Kumar, the song is a major elevation track for Dhanush’s role in the film.
Arunraja Kamaraj, Anthony Daasan, Satyan and VM Mahalingam lent their vocals for Vaaya Ey Karasaami, whose lyrics are penned by Arunraja Kamaraj.
The first-look poster of Kara featured the tagline, ‘Sometimes staying dangerous is the only way to stay alive’. Billed to be an action-thriller, Dhanush plays Karasamy in the film, which also stars Mamitha Baiju, KS Ravikumar, Karunas, Jayaram, Prithvi Pandiarajan, Suraj Venjaramoodu, MS Baskar and Sreeja Ravi.
Dr Ishari K Ganesh is backing the project. Theni Eswar is handling the camera, while Sreejith Sarang is in charge of cuts. The film is all set to hit the screens on April 30.
Meanwhile, Dhanush, who was last seen in the Hindi film Tere Ishk Mein, has a film with Tamilasaran Pachamuthu of Lubber Pandhu fame, D55 with Rajkumar Periasamy, a film with Mari Selvaraj, and also the much-anticipated Vada Chennai 2 with Vetrimaaran in the pipeline.
Recently, Dhanush revealed that Vada Chennai 2 will also be bankrolled by Vels Film International.