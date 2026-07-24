Vaani Kapoor set to lead Sarvgunn Sampann

CHENNAI: Actor Vaani Kapoor is set to lead Sarvgunn Sampann, an upcoming Hindi film from ZEE5 and Maddock Films, alongside Ishwak Singh. Directed by Sonali Rattan Deshmukh, the drama is set in a small town in the 1990s and promises a blend of humour and social commentary.

The film follows a young woman whose striking resemblance to an internationally renowned adult film star becomes the basis for society’s judgement, complicating her prospects of marriage and acceptance.

Sharing what attracted her to the project, Vaani Kapoor said, “What immediately drew me to Sarvgunn Sampann was how unique, heartfelt and relevant its central idea is. At its heart, it’s about identity, the labels society places on us, and the deeply personal journey of finding your own truth.”

She added, “What I loved most is that the film explores this subject with warmth, sensitivity and humour, making it entertaining while still leaving you with something to reflect on. That’s a rare balance to achieve, and I’m happy to be part of a story that feels fresh, meaningful and deeply relatable.” Sarvgunn Sampann is slated to stream soon on ZEE5 Hindi.