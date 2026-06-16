Vaagai Chandrasekhar selected for Sangeet Natak Akademi award

CHENNAI: Veteran actor and former MLA Vaagai Chandrasekhar has been selected for a national award conferred by the Sangeet Natak Akademi, according to a Daily Thanthi report.
The award, presented by the Sangeet Natak Akademi under the Union Ministry of Culture, recognises contributions to fields including theatre, music, dance and folk arts.
Vaagai Chandrasekhar is a well-known character actor in Tamil cinema and has acted in more than 300 films over the course of his career.
He had earlier won the National Award for Best Supporting Actor for his performance in the film Nanba Nanba. He was also honoured with the Kalaimamani award by the Tamil Nadu government in 1991.
Born on May 3, 1956, in Vagaikulam village in Thoothukudi district, Vaagai Chandrasekhar developed an interest in stage plays and cultural programmes at a young age.
He entered Tamil cinema in the 1980s and went on to establish himself as a character actor through several supporting and pivotal roles.
Apart from cinema, Vaagai Chandrasekhar has also been active in politics. He served as the DMK MLA from 2016-2021in the Velachery Assembly constituency.
The Sangeet Natak Akademi awards are considered among the country's highest honours in the fields of music, dance, theatre, traditional and folk arts, and puppetry. The awards recognise distinguished contributions and achievements in these disciplines.