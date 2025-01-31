Vaa Kannamma from Once More crosses 5.8 million views

CHENNAI: Written and directed by debutant Vignesh Srikanth, Once More features Arjun Das and Aditi Shankar in the lead roles. A couple of weeks ago, Vaa Kannamma, a single from the film, was released and garnered huge appreciation.

Now, the song has crossed over 5.8 million views on YouTube. Music composer Hesham Abdul Wahab, who is known for his work in Hridayam, Kushi and Hi Nanna, is making his Tamil debut with Once More.

Vaa Kannamma features the soulful vocals of Hesham and Uthara Unnikrishnan, and the lyrics are penned by the director.

Million Dollar Studios is backing the film. Aravind Viswanathan is handling the camera and Nash is taking care of the cuts. Once More is in the final stages of post-production and announcement regarding the trailer and release date can be expected in the coming days.