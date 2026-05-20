Uthara Unnikrishnan’s contemporary rendition of Shri Venkatesa Suprabhatham unveiled

CHENNAI: A new rendition of Shri Venkatesa Suprabhatham featuring National award winning vocalist Uthara Unnikrishnan was released on May 20 across digital streaming platforms. The lyric video is scheduled to be released on May 23 on the Rajshri Soul YouTube channel.
The devotional hymn, traditionally associated with morning prayers dedicated to Lord Venkateswara, was earlier popularised by M. S. Subbulakshmi. The new version presents the composition in a contemporary musical format while retaining its devotional character.
Originally composed in the 15th century by Prathivadhi Bhayankaram Annangaracharya, the latest rendition features music composed by Prithvi Chandrashekar and is produced by Sandeep Reddy of Sea Records for Rajshri Soul.
She made her playback singing debut with the song “Azhage Azhage” from the 2014 film Saivam, composed by GV Prakash Kumar. She later sang “Nadhi Pogum Koozhangal” for the film Pisasu, composed by Arrol Corelli.
Uthara has also received honours including the Tamil Nadu State Film Award,