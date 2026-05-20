Uthara Unnikrishnan’s contemporary rendition of Shri Venkatesa Suprabhatham unveiled

The devotional hymn, traditionally associated with morning prayers dedicated to Lord Venkateswara, was earlier popularised by M. S. Subbulakshmi. The new version presents the composition in a contemporary musical format while retaining its devotional character.



Originally composed in the 15th century by Prathivadhi Bhayankaram Annangaracharya, the latest rendition features music composed by Prithvi Chandrashekar and is produced by Sandeep Reddy of Sea Records for Rajshri Soul.