Usha Uthup on finding common ground with Apache Indian for their collaboration track ‘London Dreams’

MUMBAI: Usha Uthup's collaboration with British reggae singer Apache Indian for the bonus track "London Dreams" from the Assamese film Sikaar has brought a fresh fusion of musical styles that has captivated the audience. Directed by Debangkar Borgohain, the film debuted in cinemas on September 20, 2024, but the bonus track featuring Uthup, Apache Indian, and Assamese icon Zubeen Garg was released more recently, drawing significant attention.

The blend of Apache Indian's reggae beats with Uthup’s powerful vocals and the essence of Assamese music has been well-received, particularly among Assamese listeners.

Usha Uthup expressed her appreciation for the collaboration, noting how the richness of Assamese culture enabled her and Apache Indian to merge their distinct musical backgrounds. She highlighted that the universal language of music helped them find common ground, despite coming from different genres.

Producer Sam Bhattacharjee remarked on how the collaboration brought together diverse talents, including music composer Sameer Sen and singer-actor Zubeen Garg, to create something truly unique. He emphasized how the fusion of global sounds with Assamese culture not only showcased the region’s emotional depth but also represented the broader trend of Indian music transcending borders.

The success of Sikaar, now in its third week of release, and the positive reception to "London Dreams" underline the growing global appeal of Indian music, as noted by Bhattacharjee, who believes that the future holds even more exciting opportunities for cross-cultural musical exchanges.