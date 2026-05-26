'Uriyadi' Vijay Kumar-starrer Arivu's dubbing begins

Taking to his X timeline to make the announcement, director Sathya Siva, in the beginning of May, had shared a making video of the film and said, "#Arivu Shoot Wrapped. From vision to reality — here’s a glimpse of the making."

The making video had showed the unit shooting in mountainous regions. It made it evident that the film's core plot revolved around the issues of education and women's rights.

The unit of the film had recently been in the news for renovating a government school in Munnar, much to the delight of the people in the region.

Sources close to the unit of the film had informed IANS that some sequences of the film were shot at a government school in a place called Letchmi near Ottapaarai in Munnar.