Unni Mukundan’s Marco joins Rs 100 crore-club

CHENNAI: Written and directed by Haneef Adeni, Marco is headlined by Unni Mukundan. The film, which was released on December 20, has grossed Rs 100 crores worldwide.

Marco also stars Yukti Thareja and Kabir Duhan Singh. Ravi Basrur of KGF and Salaar fame composed the music. Shareef Muhammed bankrolled the film, under the banner Cubes Entertainments. This gangster drama received praise for its making and Unni Mukundan’s performance was appreciated by the audience.

Chandru Selvaraj handled the camera, while Shameer Muhammed took care of the cuts. Marco was released in Tamil, English, Telugu, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam.

Unni Mukundan, who was last seen in the Tamil film Garudan, alongside Sasikumar and Soori, also has Get-Set Baby in the pipeline.