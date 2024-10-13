Unni Mukundan has no mercy in Marco teaser

CHENNAI: Written and directed by Haneef Adeni, Marco is headlined by Unni Mukundan. On Sunday, the makers released the teaser of the film. The 70-second video clip was filled with high-octane action and blood. Unni Mukundan plays a ruthless person.

Marco also stars Yukti Thareja and Kabir Duhan Singh. Ravi Basrur of KGF and Salaar fame is composing the music. Shareef Muhammed is bankrolling the film, under the banner Cubes Entertainments.

Chandru Selvaraj is handling the camera, while Shameer Muhammed is taking care of the cuts. Marco is expected to release in Tamil, English, Telugu, Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam. The film will hit the screens this Christmas.

Meanwhile, Unni Mukundan was last seen in Jai Ganesh in Malayalam and Garudan in Tamil. He also has Get-Set Baby in his pipeline.