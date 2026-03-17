Universal Music India joins hands with Anirudh's Albuquerque Records

Music composer Anirudh Ravichander launched his own label, Albuquerque Records, last month to expand his horizon beyond film music. Now, Universal Music India has partnered with the label for non-film releases. The partnership will see Universal Music India and Albuquerque Records release future pop and hip hop music by Anirudh and emerging artistes signed to the label. The first release under the label is planned for early April, featuring Anirudh.
Anirudh said, “Albuquerque Records was built to be an artiste-backed, homegrown label focused on nurturing independent talent and taking their sound to the global stage. Universal Music India’s leadership in pop and hip-hop made them the natural partner. I am excited to champion the next wave of Indian independent voices and take them to audiences around the world.”
Talking about the partnership, Devraj Sanyal, chairman and CEO of Universal Music India, shared that Anirudh represents the future of Indian music, bold, original, and with enormous potential. "At Universal Music India, identifying transformative talent is our superpower, and this partnership reflects that belief. We’re proud to stand behind the composer as he embarks on his next chapter and helps take more Indian music to the world," he added.
Anirudh has amassed over 13 billion audio streams across his more than 770 tracks. Additionally, he is one of the most coveted composers in the Tamil Original Soundtrack (OST) space, with many global chart-topping successes, including Hukum, Vaathi Coming, Arabic Kuthu, Monica, A23 Theme, Aaja Raja, Aya Sher and more.