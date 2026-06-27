Ujjwal Nikam praises Rajkummar Rao in biopic 'Prahaar', says film captures his untold story

The senior advocate and Rajya Sabha MP said the movie will shed light on the unseen side of his life that rarely made it to headlines.

“People remember the verdicts. They rarely remember the nights before them, ‘Prahaar’ shows that side, the part no headline ever carried,” he said.

Nikam, who prosecuted several high-profile cases, including the 1993 Mumbai serial bomb blasts and the 26/11 terror attacks, said the responsibility of handling such sensitive cases often left him feeling isolated, a sentiment he was sharing publicly for the first time through the film.