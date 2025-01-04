Udhayan, Yogi Babu, Ajmal team up for Accused

CHENNAI: Actor Udhaya marks 25th year in cinema with a grand gangster drama Accused starring alongside Ajmal and Yogi Babu for a triple treat.

Udhaya, who made his acting debut in 2000 with the film Tirunelveli, is celebrating his 25th year in the industry with his next, titled Accused, starring alongside Ajmal and Yogi Babu playing the lead roles.

The pooja ceremony for Accused was held recently in Chennai, attended by members of the producers association and prominent figures from the Tamil film industry, who extended their congratulations.

Produced under the banners of Jaeshan Studios, Sri Dayakaran Cine Productions, and MIY Studios, the film is being produced by AL Udhaya, ‘Daya’ N Panneerselvam, and M Thangavel. Directed by Prabhu Srinivas, Accused features actor Jahnvika as the female lead.

The film is a gangster drama, explores the idea that not everyone accused of a crime is guilty. It delves into how even good people can be affected by system errors and become gangsters. Udhaya will be seen in a completely different role that he has never portrayed before. This film marks the first collaboration of Udhaya with Ajmal and Yogi Babu.

The cinematography of the film is being handled by Maruthanayagam I, with music composed by Naren Balakumar. The film’s editing will be managed by editor KL Praveen. The team plans to complete the shooting soon and aims for a release in the summer of 2025.