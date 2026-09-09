Uddhav criticises decision to shift National Film Awards to Gujarat; Raut calls for boycott

Speaking at a press conference, Thackeray asked why such events can not take place in Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru and the capitals of other states in the country.

"They are trying to build a wall between Gujarat and the rest of the country. Answers must be sought from them (BJP) as to why they are doing this," he said.

Sanjay Raut asked whether Prime Minister Narendra Modi was of Gujarat alone.

"I will not say that you hold the event in Maharashtra, Lucknow, Kolkata. This is a national programme, so people will expect this to happen in the national capital. Is this a Vibrant Gujarat event? The people whose brainchild this idea was are 'dimagi Naxals'," Raut said.

The venue was being shifted ahead of the Gujarat polls, he claimed, adding that the government was degrading the importance of the national capital and a national award.

"Artists should not go to Gujarat. Any artist proud of their country will refuse the award," Raut said.