Tyler Perry's 'Beauty in Black' renewed for Season 2

LOS ANGELES: Tyler Perry is all set to expand his show 'Beauty in Black'. As per Variety, 'Beauty in Black' has been renewed for season 2 at Netflix.

The news comes less than a week after the debut of Part 2 of Season 1, which dropped on March 6. The first half of the series originally debuted on October 24.

As with the first season, Season 2 will be released in two parts. "We left fans on the edge of their seats at the end of Season 1, and we're thrilled to continue Kimmie's journey as she steps into her power as the newest member of the Bellaire family," Perry said.

"Kimmie exemplifies the spirit of never underestimating the underdog, and I can't wait for fans to continue to see her story unfold. If you thought Season 1 was a wild ride, you're not ready for Season 2."

The cast of the series includes: Taylor Polidore Williams, Crystle Stewart, Amber Reign Smith, Ricco Ross, Debbi Morgan, Richard Lawson, Steven G. Norfleet, Julian Horton, Terrell Carter, Shannon Wallace, Bryan Tanaka, Joy Rovaris, Xavier Smalls, Charles Malik Whitfield, Tamera "Tee" Kissen, Ursula O. Robinson, Ashley Versher, George Middlebrook, and Ts Madison.