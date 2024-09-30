Two years of 'Ponniyin Selvan -1': Sobhita shares picture with Aishwarya, Vikram

MUMBAI: Two years since Mani Ratnam's magnum opus period film 'Ponniyin Selvan -1' starring Vikram and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was released, actor Sobhita Dhulipala treated fans with team's group picture.

The picture captures Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Sobhita, Trisha Krishnan and others posing together.

Sharing the photo, she wrote, "Gonna tell my kids these were THE AVENGERS. 2 years of PS 1."

As soon as the post was shared, fans chimed in the comment section.

One of the users wrote, "HAPPY 2 YEARS TO THIS EPIC MOVIE."

Another user commented, "Best movie ever."

This Tamil language film directed by the legendary Mani Ratnam was a huge hit in home state Tamil Nadu and across the Tamil diaspora across the world. It was based on a fiction novel written by Kalki Krishnamurthy, which itself was based on the life of the renowned emperor Rajaraja I of the Chola Empire. The film also fared well in its Hindi, Telugu, and Kannada dubbed versions throughout India.

Recently at the latest edition of South Indian International Movie Awards (SIIMA) 2024, Aishwarya bagged the trophy for Best Actress in a Leading Role (Critics).

She won the award for her terrific performance in Mani Ratnam's film 'Ponniyin Selvan 2'.

Aishwarya's co-star Chiyaan Vikram also took home Best Actor (Tamil) award at SIIMA 2024.

Ponniyin Selvan 2, directed by Mani Ratnam, is the sequel to the 2022 film. Actor Kamal Haasan lent his voice to the film's narration. Oscar-winning music composer AR Rahman has composed the music for the film.