TV actor Devi Priya's driver killed in highway crash near Perambalur

CHENNAI: A car accident claimed the life of Tamil TV actress Devi Priya's driver near Perambalur on the Chennai-Tiruchy National Highway.
The actress who was travelling along, escaped unharmed, said a Daily Thanthi report.
The incident occurred when the car’s tyre burst, forcing the vehicle to be stopped on the road.
While the driver, Muthu Ganesh, was replacing the burst tyre at the roadside, another car travelling at high speed collided violently with Devi Priya’s vehicle, killing the driver on the spot.
The actress Devi Priya was uninjured and escaped unharmed in the accident. However, her assistant Divakar sustained injuries and is receiving medical treatment in hospital.
Actor Devi Priya has been a part of various TV serials, including Lakshmi, Romapuri Pandian, En Thozhi En Kadhali En Manaivi, Selvi, and Thekathi Ponnu being her pivotal project.