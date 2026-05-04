Trisha's character in Chiranjeevi's 'Vishwambhara' revealed!

The makers chose to reveal Trisha's character and look in the film to mark the actress' birthday on Monday.

UV Creations, the production house producing the film, took to its X timeline to release the first look poster and said, "Team #Vishwambhara wishes the gorgeous @trishtrashers a very Happy Birthday. Her portrayal of ‘Avani’ will be elegant and enchanting. MEGA MASS BEYOND the UNIVERSE. In Cinemas Soon."