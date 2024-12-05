Trisha plays a lawyer in Suriya-RJ Balaji film

CHENNAI: We had exclusively brought to you that actor Trisha Krishnan will be playing the lead alongside Suriya in his upcoming film Suriya 45, which will be directed by RJ Balaji and produced by Dream Warrior Pictures. The latest update we have from the camp of Suriya 45 is that Trisha will be playing a lawyer in the movie. A tinseltown source told us, "The shoot is currently taking place in Pollachi, Trisha has joined the sets of the film a day in advance and has started shooting for her portions. She will be playing a lawyer and crucial portions are being filmed now."

The source also added that the first schedule of the film that started on November 28 with a pooja will go on till December 23. "While the rest of the cast will shoot till December 23, Suriya will wind up the first schedule on December 16," they said. Suriya 45 will have music by AR Rahman.