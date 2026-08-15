Trisha Krishnan attends flag hoisting ceremony by Tamil Nadu CM Vijay

The actress attended the flag hoisting ceremony by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay at Fort St George. The couple is rumoured to be dating, and the actress turned the heads as she was seen sitting alongside Vijay's parents, SA Chandrasekhar and Shobha Chandrasekhar.

For the occasion, the actress donned a yellow saree paired with a green blouse, completing her look by tying her hair in a bun. She appeared to be in a cheerful mood.