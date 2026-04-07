Trisha dismisses rumours of quitting cinema after marriage

CHENNAI: Actor Trisha Krishnan has been making headlines after rumours of a link-up with Vijay began circulating online.
Adding to the speculation, recent reports also claimed that the actor might step away from films altogether. A filmmaker-YouTuber had suggested that several producers indicated she was planning to quit acting.
Responding to the chatter, Trisha took a humorous route, shutting down the claims with a witty Instagram story. Reacting to reports about her quitting films, she poked fun at the rumours, asking whether she should add more to the list or if the day’s ‘fiction quota’ had already been met.
Her post read: “Apparently I’ve quit films, married a rich businessman and I’m raising quadruplets who turned two yesterday! Anything else I should add or did we cover today’s fiction quota?”
The filmmaker’s comments had gone viral on social media, leaving fans concerned. However, Trisha’s light-hearted response has now put the rumours to rest, bringing relief to her followers. On the work front, Trisha will next be seen in Karuppu alongside Suriya and also has Vishwambhara with Chiranjeevi.