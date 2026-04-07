Trisha dismisses rumours of quitting cinema after marriage

Adding to the speculation, recent reports also claimed that the actor might step away from films altogether. A filmmaker-YouTuber had suggested that several producers indicated she was planning to quit acting.

Responding to the chatter, Trisha took a humorous route, shutting down the claims with a witty Instagram story. Reacting to reports about her quitting films, she poked fun at the rumours, asking whether she should add more to the list or if the day’s ‘fiction quota’ had already been met.