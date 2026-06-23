Actor Trisha ends social media speculation with special birthday post for CM Vijay

CHENNAI: Actor Trisha Krishnan celebrated Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay's birthday by sharing a photograph from the celebrations on her Instagram page on Tuesday.
Just hours after netizens speculated about the absence of a birthday wish from Trisha and circulated rumours that she had unfollowed Vijay on social media, the actor put all speculation to rest with a special post dedicated to him on his 52nd birthday, which fell on June 22.
Sharing a new photograph from the celebrations, she wrote, "To the person who makes it all worth it, HBD❤️🧿".
The picture shows Vijay smiling as he stands beside a large pink-and-white floral cake, while Trisha looks on from across the table. Another birthday cake with a lit candle, and other birthday treats can also be seen in the frame.
Trisha also included the exact time of her post, 00:00, appearing to suggest she was among the first to wish him.
This is not the first time Trisha has marked Vijay's birthday on social media. In 2025, she shared a candid photograph of the actor with a pet dog and wrote, "Happy Birthday bestest". A year earlier, she posted an elevator selfie with Vijay and captioned it, "The calm to a storm, The storm to a calm! To many more milestones ahead". In 2023, she kept it simple, sharing a photograph of the duo against a snowy backdrop from their film 'Leo' with the caption, "HBD".
One of Tamil cinema's most popular on-screen pairings, Vijay and Trisha acted together in successful films: Ghilli, Thirupaachi, Aathi, Kuruvi and, most recently, Leo.