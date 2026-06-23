Cinema

Actor Trisha ends social media speculation with special birthday post for CM Vijay

Posting a picture of herself seated alongside Vijay and presenting him with a birthday cake, Trisha wrote, "Happy Birthday to the person who makes everything meaningful."
Trisha celebrates CM Vijay's birthday, shares photo on Instagram
Trisha celebrates CM Vijay's birthday, shares photo on Instagram Trisha's Instagram handle
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CHENNAI: Actor Trisha Krishnan celebrated Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay's birthday by sharing a photograph from the celebrations on her Instagram page on Tuesday.

Just hours after netizens speculated about the absence of a birthday wish from Trisha and circulated rumours that she had unfollowed Vijay on social media, the actor put all speculation to rest with a special post dedicated to him on his 52nd birthday, which fell on June 22.

Sharing a new photograph from the celebrations, she wrote, "To the person who makes it all worth it, HBD❤️🧿".

The picture shows Vijay smiling as he stands beside a large pink-and-white floral cake, while Trisha looks on from across the table. Another birthday cake with a lit candle, and other birthday treats can also be seen in the frame.

Trisha also included the exact time of her post, 00:00, appearing to suggest she was among the first to wish him.

This is not the first time Trisha has marked Vijay's birthday on social media. In 2025, she shared a candid photograph of the actor with a pet dog and wrote, "Happy Birthday bestest". A year earlier, she posted an elevator selfie with Vijay and captioned it, "The calm to a storm, The storm to a calm! To many more milestones ahead". In 2023, she kept it simple, sharing a photograph of the duo against a snowy backdrop from their film 'Leo' with the caption, "HBD".

One of Tamil cinema's most popular on-screen pairings, Vijay and Trisha acted together in successful films: Ghilli, Thirupaachi, Aathi, Kuruvi and, most recently, Leo.

Actor Trisha Krishnan
Actor Trisha
CM Vijay
TN CM Vijay
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