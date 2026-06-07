Tributes offered to Lata Mangeshkar, Asha Bhosle, Dharmendra at musical evening in Delhi

Hosted by Manndakini Productions, the “Mausiqui – Edition 4”, was held at the Shri Sathya Sai Auditorium here last week where eminent personalities from the fields of entertainment, music, media, judiciary and social service gathered.

Curated as a celebration of India’s rich musical heritage, the evening featured timeless Bollywood melodies that created a nostalgic and emotional atmosphere for the audience, a press release issued by the organiser said.

Heartfelt renditions and performances were held at the auditorium as music lovers gave standing ovations to honour the unparalleled contribution of these iconic artistes.