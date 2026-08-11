Trailer of Suriya's 'Vishwanath and Sons' out; family drama set for August 14 release

The film follows the journey of a man in his 40s who refuses to give up on his dreams and continues to chase them despite the challenges in his way.

The trailer introduces Suriya as Sanjay Vishwanath, an international pistol shooter who is still working towards his career goals even in his 40s. Along with his sporting journey, the film also focuses on family relationships, personal growth and an age-gap romance.

Mamitha Baiju plays the female lead, while Radhika Sarathkumar and Raveena Tandon are seen in important roles.