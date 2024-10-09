Trailer of Rocket Driver crosses 1 lakh views

CHENNAI: Rocket Driver, a fantasy based entertainer, produced by Anirudh Vallabh of Stories by the Shore, had set the expectations greater with its first look. Now the makers have launched the film’s trailer, which introduces the audiences to a much expansive premise.

Actor Silambarasan TR has unveiled the film’s trailer on Saturday, which has been garnering a colossal reception among the cinephiles.

The entire team thanks actor Silambarasan TR for his kind gesture of releasing the film’s trailer.

Rocket Driver is about an ordinary underdog auto driver, who always looks upon APJ Abdul Kalam as his role model. His life takes a turn, when he comes across the younger version of APJ Abdul Kalam, and who unfolds next is a chain of events setting laughter, entertaining and thought-provoking moments. Debutante Vishvath takes on the leading role in this film, alongside National Award recipient Naga Vishal. The cast features a talented ensemble, including Kathadi Ramamurthy, Sunainaa, Jagan, and several others. The musical score is composed by Kaushik Krish. While cinematography is managed by Regimel Surya Thomas, Iniyavan Pandiyan is the editor.

This contemporary fantasy film is penned by Akshay Poolla, Prasanth S, and Sriram Ananthashankar, with the latter also directing the project.